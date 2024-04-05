Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,937,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $12,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,413,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,715 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,038 shares of company stock valued at $738,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

