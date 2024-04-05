Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 173,596 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,596 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.29% of Upland Software worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Upland Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Upland Software by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

