Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 25,086 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 195.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 132.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,898,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $165.58 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,585,217. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

