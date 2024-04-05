Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 688,381 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

