Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $179.31 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.56.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

