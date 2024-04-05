Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $407.50

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYMGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 407.50 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.05), with a volume of 809381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($4.87).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 540 ($6.78) to GBX 530 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 330.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £568.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,784.78, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

