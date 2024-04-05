Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $407.50

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 407.50 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.05), with a volume of 809381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($4.87).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 540 ($6.78) to GBX 530 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 330.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £568.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,784.78, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

