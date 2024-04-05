Atb Cap Markets Comments on Schlumberger Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.