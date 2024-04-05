Ativo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BP Price Performance
Shares of BP opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46.
BP Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
