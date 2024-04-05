Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Price Down 5%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.58. 157,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 755,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AY. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 423.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,218,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

