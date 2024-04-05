Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Insider Ian Shakil Sells 45,906 Shares

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Shakil sold 45,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $188,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at $393,183.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Shakil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $230,603.98.

On Thursday, March 28th, Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $129,895.64.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Augmedix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $203.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth $2,237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 439.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUGX. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

