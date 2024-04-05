Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

ALV opened at $117.93 on Friday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $124.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

