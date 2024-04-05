Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

AVNW stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $447.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

