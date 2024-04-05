Avid Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 509 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.85 and a 200-day moving average of $472.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

