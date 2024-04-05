Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

