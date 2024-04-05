AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

AZEK stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

