B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading 1.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.00. 28,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 45,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.