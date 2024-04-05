B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading 1.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.00. 28,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 45,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.