B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial makes up 0.4% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.11% of B. Riley Financial worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 455.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 479,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.56. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.95.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently -71.68%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

