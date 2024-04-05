Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (BGCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Stock Performance

LON:BGCG opened at GBX 194.95 ($2.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.89 million, a PE ratio of -447.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.31. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.33).

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

