Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 on April 30th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BCPT stock opened at GBX 79.12 ($0.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £555.07 million, a P/E ratio of -305.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.74.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

See Also

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

