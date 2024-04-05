Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

