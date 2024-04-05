Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $239.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

