Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 68 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $537.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

