Ballentine Partners LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

