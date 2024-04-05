Ballentine Partners LLC Has $997,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

