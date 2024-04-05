Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RSG opened at $186.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

