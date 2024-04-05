Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 3,280 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,344,000 after buying an additional 125,869 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

