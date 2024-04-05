Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,125 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $20,136,000. NatWest Group plc boosted its position in UBS Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.
UBS Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $31.05 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.
UBS Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBS
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.