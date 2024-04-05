Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 798 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:STT opened at $75.95 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

