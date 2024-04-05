Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $533.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

