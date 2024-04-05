Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 697.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $310.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.79. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.23 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

