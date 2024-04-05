Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 149 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $168.95 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $173.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.