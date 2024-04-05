Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,249 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

