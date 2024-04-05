Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $398.50

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 398.50 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 386.10 ($4.85), with a volume of 15637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($4.85).

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 337.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.21. The firm has a market cap of £62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 715.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a €0.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,678.57%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

