Bank of America Boosts Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $165.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30. Garmin has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Garmin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

