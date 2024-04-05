Bank of America Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $122.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $156.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PVH. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PVH by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,359,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

