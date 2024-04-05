BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $27.07 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 23.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 262,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 120,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 129.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,034 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

