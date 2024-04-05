Barclays Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $85.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $77.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

