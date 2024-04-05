Barclays Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $250.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $271.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $269.74 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.