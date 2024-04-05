Barclays Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $180.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Dover Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

