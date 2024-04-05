Barclays Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $600.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $596.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $537.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.43. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 70.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $12,812,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

