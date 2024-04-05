Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.68.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BLCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLCO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 1.9 %
Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.36. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch + Lomb
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.