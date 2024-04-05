Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of BAX opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Baxter International by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,381,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,567,000 after buying an additional 17,533,024 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Baxter International by 467.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,992,000 after buying an additional 3,993,537 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $114,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 69.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

