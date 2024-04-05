BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$47.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCE. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.35.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0694723 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
