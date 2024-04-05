Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.28

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.28 and last traded at $100.59, with a volume of 85503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -214.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

