Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Stock Price Up 29.3%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 29.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.39. 13,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Beam Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Free Report) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

