Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $42.92 Per Share

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Path in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the company will earn $42.92 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bio-Path’s current full-year earnings is ($20.80) per share.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BPTH. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.60) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.