BiomX Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BiomX in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of PHGE opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. BiomX has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of BiomX

About BiomX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX comprises approximately 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned 2.36% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.