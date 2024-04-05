BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 113,962 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

