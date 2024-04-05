Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,170 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.73 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 468.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Block by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

