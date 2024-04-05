Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.36. 349,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,505,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.79.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

